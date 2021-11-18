Boltwood Capital Management Sells 60 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $206.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

