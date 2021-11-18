Boltwood Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.69 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.