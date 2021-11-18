Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.12 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

