Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

