Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VGT opened at $451.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $322.50 and a 1-year high of $454.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

