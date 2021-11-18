Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 90,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in AbbVie by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.59 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

