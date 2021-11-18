Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

