Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 1,185 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

