Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,041,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 3,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,170. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $314.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.