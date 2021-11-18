Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Shares of BA opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. Boeing has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

