Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

