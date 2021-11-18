Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$63.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$55.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.69. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$32.82 and a 1-year high of C$56.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

