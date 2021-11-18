Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $45.26.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

