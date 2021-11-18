Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

BOWFF opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

