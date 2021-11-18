BMO Capital Markets Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.50.

CGEAF opened at $79.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

