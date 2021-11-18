BMO Capital Markets Increases Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$1.75

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$1.85 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$529.70 million and a PE ratio of -88.13. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

