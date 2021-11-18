BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$45.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$38.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

