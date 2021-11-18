BM Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,460% compared to the average volume of 569 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $296,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $333,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

