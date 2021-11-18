B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BMRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9882 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

