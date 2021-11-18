Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

