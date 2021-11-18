Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,615 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80.

BE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,624. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

