Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.85, but opened at $44.82. Blink Charging shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 36,410 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

