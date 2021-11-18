BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

