BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 349.5% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
