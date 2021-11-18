BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 349.5% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,101,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

