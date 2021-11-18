BJ’s Wholesale Club Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 683% compared to the average daily volume of 969 call options.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $11.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

