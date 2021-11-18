BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 70% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $74,419.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00309453 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009860 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,940,462 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

