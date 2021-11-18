Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.19 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $1,622.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00252298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000141 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

