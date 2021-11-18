Biostage (BSTG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Biostage (OTCMKTS: BSTG) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Biostage to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A -$4.86 million -9.34 Biostage Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.87

Biostage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38% Biostage Competitors -561.66% -79.11% -17.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biostage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage Competitors 1000 4139 7525 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Biostage’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biostage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Biostage peers beat Biostage on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

