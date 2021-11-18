BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.12. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 64,162 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.23.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

