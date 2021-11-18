BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 517.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

