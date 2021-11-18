BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

