Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($31.93) earnings per share.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Chairman John Patience purchased 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.