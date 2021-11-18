Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

