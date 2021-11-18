Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.48 and its 200-day moving average is $225.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,512 shares of company stock worth $79,115,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

