Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.
Shares of BILL opened at $324.38 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
