Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of BILL opened at $324.38 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

