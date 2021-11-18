Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 292,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,925,447 shares.The stock last traded at $69.33 and had previously closed at $81.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 148.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 261.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

