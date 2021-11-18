Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.27, but opened at $32.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 22,621 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

