Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

