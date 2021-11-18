BEST (NYSE:BEST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 192.67%.

BEST stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.36. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53.

Get BEST alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.