Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

