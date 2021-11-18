Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $490.78 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.02. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.