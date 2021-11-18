Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

