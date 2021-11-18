Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.