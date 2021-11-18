Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,841,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

