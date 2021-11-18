Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 34.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 44.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

