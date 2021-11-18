Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 247,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

