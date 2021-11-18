Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

PNC stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.25 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

