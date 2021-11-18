Berenberg Bank Lowers Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,470

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

ABF opened at GBX 1,944.20 ($25.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,896.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,094.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

