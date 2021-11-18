Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €115.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.93 ($114.04).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €89.42 ($105.20) on Thursday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 12 month high of €88.65 ($104.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.47.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

