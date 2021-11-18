Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

